Oprah Winfrey to hand girls academy to Gauteng education department

After two decades of transforming the lives of academically gifted girls from disadvantaged communities, media mogul Oprah Winfrey has announced that the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (Owlag) will complete its final academic year in 2027 before its campus is handed back to the Gauteng Department of Education.

The decision marks the end of the academy as a residential school under Winfrey’s stewardship, while signalling a new phase in her education mission through scholarships and educational partnerships intended to reach more young women across South Africa.

Announcing the transition, Winfrey reflected on the academy’s origins, saying the vision was born from conversations she had with former president Nelson Mandela 25 years ago.

“I wanted to be able to give back to girls who were like myself,” she said.

Winfrey recalled standing on stage in 2006 with the academy’s first intake of 75 girls, each “with their sights set on a hopeful future”.

More than 1 000 alumni

The academy has since grown into one of South Africa’s most respected schools, producing more than 1 000 alumni.

“I’m proud to say that 870 Owlag graduates have attended college and university all over the world,” Winfrey said.

“I am dazzled and in awe of them, spanning every area of the workforce. They’re businesswomen, lawyers, mothers, doctors, digital content creators, artists, and CEOs.”

She said the academy’s success had convinced her that it had kept its original promise.

“Nearly 1 000 young women later, I know the promise has been kept.”

‘The dream was never meant to live in one place’

Winfrey said the next phase would allow her foundation to extend opportunities beyond a single institution.

“Today that mission enters its next chapter. The dream that began with one academy will now reach even farther, opening doors for even more young women across South Africa through scholarships and educational partnerships.”

She said support for learners would continue beyond the closure of the residential campus through mentorship, leadership development and higher education assistance.

“The investment in girls’ education will continue for generations to come… The dream was never meant to live inside one place. It was always meant to live inside every girl.”

Winfrey confirmed that the residential campus would complete its final academic year in 2027.

“At that time, the school grounds will be returned to South Africa and the Gauteng Department of Education, as envisioned in the original partnership.”

She said the transition would not mark the end of the vision she shared with Mandela.

The mission continues

“The mission continues. The promise Nelson Mandela and I shared 25 years ago remains the same today, to help young women discover their own power, transform their own lives and, in doing so, transform the future of South Africa.”

The Gauteng Department of Education is expected to assume responsibility for the campus from 2028, although it has not yet announced how the facility will be utilised under provincial management.

In a statement, Gauteng MEC for Education, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, expressed his sincere appreciation to Winfrey for her extraordinary contribution to education in the province.

ALSO READ: Gauteng opens 2027 online admissions for Grade 1, Grade 8 learners

​Subscribe To Our Newsletter