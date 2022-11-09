Order obtained to freeze Duduzile and Mmoloki Moyo assets

The National Prosecuting Authority’s asset forfeiture unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have obtained an order to preserve the assets belonging to former Eskom Middle East (manager) program complex projects, Duduzile and her husband Mmoloki Moki, they said in a joint statement this week. These include a luxury property in Silver Lakes Estates, Pretoria, a Mercedes Benz Viano and Chevrolet Utility, as well as a trust and business named after her children – Onalerona Trust and Tshimologo Trading and Projects, and two trustees, Tandiwe Gloria Nzama and Anani Sanelisiwe Dlamini, who are sole members of Tshimologo.

This is the second preservation order that has been served against Duduzile. In September, the SIU obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze her pension benefits after she handed in her resignation earlier that month. Duduzile received almost R25-million from an Eskom vendor, Tamukelo Business Enterprise, which was appointed to transport raw material and water from Kendal power stations to Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.

“The order emanates from the SIU’s investigations into Ms Moyo’s conduct in her role as Eskom’s supply manager/contracts manager/employer’s representative who contracted a business named Tamukelo. “Tamukelo was appointed to transport raw and potable water from Kendal power station to Kusile power station. In her position as Eskom contracts manager, Ms Moyo signed 23 interim payment certificates in respect of Tamukelo’s services for the period December 2011 to July 2014 totalling approximately R138-million. “Furthermore, the SIU probe revealed that Tamukelo and its representatives paid entities linked or associated with Moyo, whilst she negotiated and managed Eskom’s contract with Tamukelo.

“The modus operandi employed by Moyo was to create structures of entities owned by members of her family and friends to receive these funds. “There was a clear conflict of interest in that she received these funds in circumstances where part of her duties and functions were as a Middle [East] manager. Moyo was also part of a team that presented the negotiation strategy of the Tamukelo tender worth over R300-million to the tender and procurement committee. “She also deceived Eskom and repeatedly made fraudulent misrepresentations, declaring that there was no conflict of interest when dealing with Tamukelo and other role players for five years when signing Eskom’s annual declaration of conflict of interest policy,” reads the statement.

