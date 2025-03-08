Organisers accused of not paying Crown Gospel Awards winners

- Advertisement -

Organiser of the Crown Gospel Music Awards, which took place in November, is allegedly owing the award winners, performing artists and service providers.

Sunday World can reveal that gospel artists who performed at the 17th Crown Gospel Music Awards and those who won the awards have not received their money.

This publication understands that winners were set to receive a trophy plus R10, 000 in cash. However, winners only received the trophies, the money was to be paid in December.

The event took place at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

Some of the winners

Some of the winners were Solly Mahlangu, who won Best Classic of All Times. Ncebakazi Msomi won Best Worship Song. Worship House won Best Gospel Group. Xoli Mncwango won Best Female Artist, and Sibusiso Nzima won Best Video

The event received support from various institutions. These included the Gauteng Premier’s office, the Department of Sports Arts and Culture, SABC, Cathseta AIRCO and IMPRA.

One of the artists who performed and won an award said: “I’ve been waiting for three months. And I have not received a cent. There is not even communication from the team, we’re just in the dark. This is very sad because the event is about us, gospel artists being celebrated. But we are actually the last ones to receive our winnings. Surely this cannot be fair.”

Another artist who wanted to remain anonymous said: “I won an award and I was hoping to get my money by December, before Christmas or in January this year. What makes me sad is the lack of communication from their office. It makes me lose hope. I’m aggrieved because I used all my money campaigning for these awards, only to lose in the end.”

Service providers received only half

One of the service providers said he was only paid half of the money.

“I can confirm that I rendered some services but I haven’t received all my money. I’m not sure what’s causing the delay. But either way, this is affecting my business,” said the service provider.

An insider told Sunday World that this event did receive financial support from various entities. However, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule has decided to keep the money for himself.

“We know for a fact that the event was funded with millions. But Bishop Nkambule does not want to pay artists or service providers.

“At some point he disappeared. But other artists threatened to expose him on social media, and he resurfaced. He then partially paid some of the service providers,” said the source.

An inquiry and reminders were sent to Nkambule and Nanjabulo Mdluli but they failed to respond.

