News

Oscar, no more trouble, please 

By Sunday World
Oscar Pistorius
Oscar Pistorius

Oscar, no more trouble, please 

Considering Oscar Pistorius getting his freedom on parole, Shwa has been thinking a lot about other celebrity parolees.  We all know that Jub Jub is busy causing more trouble every chance he gets but when last did we check up on Pitch Black Afro? I heard he was booked to perform at some dodgy taverns in Midrand during the festive season. Just stay away from women. How is Flabba’s ex doing? I heard she has a new man, new job, new life. We love a changed woman! We just want to wish Oscar well; Shwa hopes to never see you in trouble again.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content 

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.