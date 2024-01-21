Oscar, no more trouble, please

Considering Oscar Pistorius getting his freedom on parole, Shwa has been thinking a lot about other celebrity parolees. We all know that Jub Jub is busy causing more trouble every chance he gets but when last did we check up on Pitch Black Afro? I heard he was booked to perform at some dodgy taverns in Midrand during the festive season. Just stay away from women. How is Flabba’s ex doing? I heard she has a new man, new job, new life. We love a changed woman! We just want to wish Oscar well; Shwa hopes to never see you in trouble again.

