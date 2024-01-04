Oscar Pistorius to be monitored until expiry of his sentence

Upon his release on parole, former professional sprinter and convicted murderer Oscar Leonard Carl Pistorius will be monitored until the expiry of his sentence, which is set to end in 2029.

Pistorius was convicted of murder after shooting his then-girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at his Pretoria home on February 14, 2013. Pistorius had claimed he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder when he fired shots through the toilet door, killing her instantly.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) on Wednesday affirmed that a decision was taken by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) on 24 November 2023 to release him.

Pistorius will be on parole, effective from 5 January 2024, which remains valid and is to be enforced until it expires.

No special treatment

The Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo said in a statement that this means Pistorius shall be admitted into the system of Community Corrections and will be monitored until the expiry date of his sentence in 2029.

“An elevated public profile linked to Pistorius does not make him different from other inmates nor warrant inconsistent treatment.

“Consequently, the details in terms of transportation plans and time of release shall not be made public. Disclosing such details may result in a security threat for the inmate and other stakeholders involved,” reads the statement.

No media interviews

The department said it has to carefully manage that particular risk. The general parole conditions will apply to Pistorius.

Pistorius will be expected to be home at particular hours of the day. He may not consume alcohol and other prohibited substances. Just like other parolees, Pistorius is restricted from conducting media interviews.

“South Africa opted for a victim-centered criminal justice system. As a result, inmates and parolees are never paraded. Therefore, media opting to camp outside any correctional facility may not be prevented from carrying out their work, as per their line of duty, but it would not be possible for them to get shots or moving visuals of Pistorius.”

Also Read: Oscar Pistorius granted parole at last after several failed attempts

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content