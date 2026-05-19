Oskido awarded Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for empowering young musicians

The National Orders Investiture Ceremony took place at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse on Tuesday, during which President Cyril Ramaphosa bestowed the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver on Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa.

The kwaito pioneer was among the musical trailblazers honoured. Oskido was honoured “for creating opportunities for young musicians as an offshoot of his own success as a DJ, record producer, entrepreneur, and kwaito pioneer”.

He was one of a number of music figures honoured, joining Jonathan Butler, the late Jonny Dyani, and the late Benjamin John Peter Tyamzashe, among others.

SAMA praises ‘architects of sound and spirit’

The South African Music Awards (SAMA) issued a press release recently ahead of the investiture, extending “heartfelt congratulations and deep respect” to the musicians and cultural pioneers being honoured by the Presidency.

Oskido was included in the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver recipients in the statement, which described him as a kwaito pioneer who created platforms for emerging artists in South African music.

In the SAMA release, Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of the Recording Industry of South Africa, was quoted paying tribute to the full cohort of honourees.

“These icons and pioneers have carried the story of our nation through rhythm, harmony, and fearless creativity,” Sibisi said.

“Their work is not only artistic excellence; it is nation building, cultural preservation, and global influence.”

Sibisi added: “This recognition by the Presidency reaffirms that South African music is a vital part of our democratic journey and a living archive of our collective memory.

“We honour these trailblazers not only for what they have achieved but also for the doors they have opened for generations of artists who continue to carry our sound to the world.”

The SAMA statement also described the honourees as “reflective of the soul of South African music, highlighting its resilience, innovation and global influence”.

Gold and Silver across the arts

Oskido has been awarded the Silver grade of the Order of Ikhamanga. The highest grade, Gold, was posthumously awarded to several music giants like Todd Matshikiza, Kippie Moeketsi, Molefe Pheti, and Professor Khabi Mngoma.

Other living recipients of the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver included Jonathan Butler. Living recipients of the Order of Ikhamanga in bronze included Gavin Krastin and Samuel Mhangwani.

The ceremony also included the conferment of National Orders in the categories of the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Mapungubwe, and the Order of Companions of OR Tambo.

The composer of the popular song Tsa Mandebele was also honoured with an award.

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