Oswin Appollis inspires Bucs to hard-fought win over troubled Siwelele

Orlando Pirates rubbed more salt into the wounds of strugglers Siwelele FC when Oswin Appollis’ late goal made the difference to seal a hard-fought 1-0 win in Bloemfontein on Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers broke the deadlock in the 80th minute, when substitute Appollis produced a crisp finish into the bottom corner, ensuring that Pirates walked away with maximum points and leapfrogged to number four with 12 points after six games.

They are now right on the heels of Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs, who will be in action against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday evening.

For Siwelele, the result means that they are now winless in seven consecutive matches and drop deeper into the relegation zone with just four points after eight outings in the Betway Premiership.

The result also means that coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s problems continue to heighten, at the back of their shortcoming regarding the long bus trips situation and other problems behind the scenes.

The first half was very even from both sides, as neither of them posed much of a threat to each other’s goal posts. Relebohile Mofokeng probably got the best chance in the game, but he could not connect with Deon Hotto’s cross.

In the second half, Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made some much-needed changes, introducing youngster Cemran Dansin and Appollis, who made the difference and sealed the deal for the newly crowned MTN8 champions.

