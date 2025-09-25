Outrage as MEC blocks tertiary graduate maidens from inspiring peers at reed dance

Members of uMkhonto Wesizwe Creatives (MKC) have criticized KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Mntomuhle Khawula, after he allegedly barred graduates from addressing maidens at the reed dance held at eMashobeni, oPhongolo, on Sunday, September 14.

Thousands of graduates were expected to appear in their gowns and deliver a motivational speech encouraging maidens to pursue education. However, Khawula reportedly blocked the initiative.

Planned to inspire maidens

“We had hoped to use the platform to inspire younger maidens to chase their dreams through education. But the MEC denied us that chance. He made it clear the ceremony wasn’t for educated individuals but only for maidens. It was humiliating,” said the head of maidens, Mningi Andile Zuma, speaking to the Sunday Tribune.

“What hurt us most was that we had spent money hiring graduation gowns, only for our moment to be taken away. I was so disappointed I cried the whole day. I couldn’t even join the Reed Dance, I just sat in the car, broken, until it was over.”

The move has sparked anger within the MKC.

Its president, Thulile Gambushe, told Sunday World the MEC’s actions were disrespectful.

Insult to African culture

“We reprimand and condemn the unruly conduct of Khawula. His actions disregard our African heritage and make us a laughing stock to the world. What’s worse is that the Royal House had approved this segment, meaning they supported the idea. Who is Khawula to undermine their decision?” Gambushe said.

She added that the MEC’s actions send a very bad message not only to the maidens but to the entire world. “It portrays us as people who are against education. And that is not the case. This insults our culture and traditions. He must apologise, be held accountable, and withdraw from such future activities.”

Gambushe stressed that graduates and maidens should work together to uphold the dignity of the reed dance.

“As MKC, we’re proud of our culture and fully support the reed dance. At the same time, we encourage education, so that maidens are prepared for the future. The MEC must not downplay the importance of balancing cultural heritage with modern realities. The Department of Arts and Culture should recognize the symbolism of African education and ancestry.”

Questions sent to the department went unanswered.