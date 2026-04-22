OUTsurance CFO Jan Hofmeyr dumps group for greener pastures

OUTsurance Group chief financial officer (CFO) and executive financial director Jan Hofmeyr has resigned from the position.

The resignation is effective October 2 to allow Hofmeyr to see the group through to its financial year-end process by June 30.

The company announced that Hofmeyr will pursue another career outside the group and applauded his work for the 18 years he has been with the group.

He was responsible for the group’s finance operations in South Africa and Australasia, as well as its investment and capital management activities.

He was also responsible for driving the group’s growth through acquisitions and other investment initiatives.

Van Rooyen replaces Hofmeyr

“The board wishes to express its sincere appreciation for his significant contribution to the group’s growth and success over this period and wishes him well in this new chapter of his career,” said the board.

The group has, therefore, appointed OUTsurance South Africa CFO Francois van Rooyen as Hofmeyr’s successor in both roles as group CFO and financial director.

Van Rooyen is a 39-year-old qualified chartered accountant who has been working with the group since 2018, serving in various roles, and was appointed OUTsurance South Africa CEO in 2022.

His current responsibilities include short-term insurance, life insurance, and shared services business. He will officially take over the new position on October 3.

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