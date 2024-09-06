Over 1,000 farmers on a high after being issued with hemp permits

A total of 1,110 permits have been issued for hemp cultivation since the declaration of hemp as an agricultural crop.

This follows the approval of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2024.

Briefing the media on Thursday following Cabinet’s regular meeting on Wednesday, Acting Minister in The Presidency, Maropene Ramokgopa, said Cabinet received a briefing on the progress on the development of the Cannabis Master Plan. It aims to provide a framework for the establishment, growth and development of the cannabis and hemp industry. This pertains to the industry in South Africa, to contribute to economic growth, poverty alleviation and job creation.

Master plan on 9 pillars

The Master Plan is anchored on nine pillars. These include Effective Regulatory Services; Sustainable Seed Supply Systems and Research and Technology Development. Also Producer Support Systems; Market Development; Enterprise and Supplier Development. Manufacturing and Product Development; Education and Training, and Communication and Awareness as well.

Ramokgopa said the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has taken steps. It has initiated the process of drafting the regulations in support of Cannabis for Private Purposes.

“The Department of Health, through the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, has concluded consultations. These are on changes to the Schedules of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, 1965 (Act 101 of 1965).

“The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) concluded situational and value chain analysis. This was on the Hemp and Cannabis sector in South Africa. The dtic will soon commence consultations on the Cannabis Commercialisation Policy,” Ramokgopa said.

Hemp varieties

The Agricultural Research Council (ARC) has also developed two hemp varieties. With the support of the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD), it is undergoing a second season. That of seed multiplication, to make it available for the 2025 planting season.

“In May 2024, the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development approved the Hemp Certification Scheme. This to regulate the varietal integrity and quality of hemp propagation material towards supporting the sustainable seed system of hemp.

“The DALRRD has commissioned research to the value of R124-million with the ARC. This focusses on cannabis breeding for medicinal, fibre and other uses. Also cannabis plant disease surveillance and indigenous germplasm collection. Lastly, cannabis seed system development.

SMMEs support

“In Gauteng, in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, 10 SMMEs were supported. This was for product development. The DALRRD continues to consult provinces on commitments thus far.

“To improve the capacity of the department to monitor the cultivation of hemp by permit holders, the ARC has a plan. It developed a detailed training programme for inspection services,” the minister highlighted.

SAnews.gov.za

