Over 100 agricultural students hospitalised for food poisoning discharged

Most of the 131 students affected by a suspected food poisoning incident at Gobisizwe Agricultural School in Ngqeleni, near Mthatha, Eastern Cape, have been discharged.

According to the provincial Department of Health, only one student is still admitted at Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital, while two others are under observation at Mthatha Regional Hospital for rehydration.

Department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the incident was reported on Wednesday. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the crisis after the school reported multiple pupils falling ill.

Consumed rice and canned fish

Manana said the pupils consumed rice and tinned fish, believed to be the source of the outbreak.

“The symptoms included dizziness, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and seizures. This… pointed to suspected acute food poisoning,” Manana said.

“Environmental health practitioners are investigating to confirm the exact cause.”

EMS deployed seven ambulances, three patient transport vehicles, three rescue vehicles, and a helicopter. They were supported by the South African Police Service, OR Tambo Disaster Management, OR Tambo Environmental Health Practitioners, and Department of Education officials.

The students were transported to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital, Mthatha Regional Hospital, and Ngangelizwe Community Health Centre. One student was airlifted to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital.

“We remain vigilant to ensure the full recovery of all affected pupils,” Manana said.

“This incident is unfortunate, and we urge schools to adhere strictly to food safety guidelines.”

Food safety in the province

The Eastern Cape Department of Education had previously issued warnings about food safety. It pushed for compliance with the National School Nutrition Programme’s revised guidelines. And it stressed about using accredited vendors and proper food preparation standards.

This is reminiscent of a food poisoning incident in November 2024, when 48 learners from a Hammanskraal school in Gauteng were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning after consuming meals from a school vendor, experiencing vomiting and stomach cramps.

The Gauteng Department of Health found improper food storage during inspections.

“We are intensifying oversight of school feeding programmes,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

This follows a 2024 crisis, where over 20 children died from foodborne illnesses. The crisis prompted a national disaster classification.

