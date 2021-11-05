Over 184 200 children now vaccinated in SA

According to the Department of Health, the country administered 152 049 jabs in the past 24 hours, pushing the total doses to 22 965 123 since the start of the vaccination rollout programme.

In addition, South Africa now has 12 737 700 or 31.8% fully vaccinated adults.

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), has recorded 319 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 923 054.

The majority of new cases were logged in KwaZulu-Natal (63), followed by Gauteng (57), Free State (55), Western Cape (44), Mpumalanga (26), Northern Cape (26), Eastern Cape (24), North West (17) and Limpopo (7).

“This increase represents a 1% positivity rate,” the NICD explained, adding that the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

Meanwhile, a further 31 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 251 to date.

In addition, there are 3 816 patients who are currently receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19, of which 32 were admitted since the last reporting cycle.

The information is based on the 18 639 800 tests conducted since the start of the pandemic.

As of 4 November 2021, there have been 247 968 227 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 5 020 204 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

In addition, 7 027 377 238 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

– SAnews.gov.za