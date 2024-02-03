Over 32,000 beds available for NSFAS-funded students

Out of the 40,522 beds registered on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) platforms at Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, 32,272 have been accredited and are available for registered NSFAS-funded students.

NSFAS Acting Board Chairperson Professor Laurens van Staden, said about 8, 250 registered beds on NSFAS platforms in TVET colleges are in the process of being accredited.

Over 43, 000 beds for universities

“For universities, out of the total of 72, 241 beds registered, 43, 581 have been accredited and are available for registered NSFAS-funded students. About 28, 420 are in the process of being accredited,” Van Staden said.

NSFAS is piloting the accreditation of private student accommodation in 17 universities and 23 TVET colleges for the 2024 academic year.

Through the pilot programme, NSFAS aims to ensure that student accommodation service providers provide accommodation. The accommodation must be accessible, decent, safe and academically conducive for all students.

NSFAS student accommodation programme

The purpose of the student accommodation programme is to assign students to available accommodation. It’s also to accredit accommodation providers and pay accommodation fees to accommodation providers. This is done through secured platforms. Accommodation will be graded to create a standard, among others.

From 18 January 2024, NSFAS provided access to a portal for all institutions to view the available beds.

State of readiness

The NSFAS board, led by Van Staden, met with the South African Union of Students (SAUS) executive, led by President Yandisa Ndzoyiya on Thursday. The meeting was to discuss the entity’s state of readiness for the beginning of the academic year.

“All institutions have been provided with access to the NSFAS accommodation portal in order to view the available beds. Institutions must note that accrediting agents are continuing with the process of accreditation. The list will be updated daily,” said Van Staden.

– SAnews.gov.za

