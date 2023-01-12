Over 40 passengers injured in two taxi accidents in Joburg

As many as 30 passengers were injured when two mini-bus taxis collided on Carse O’ Gowrie Road in Houghton, north-east of Johannesburg on Thursday morning, emergency medical services said.

According to a statement by Arrive Alive, the Emer-G-Med paramedics arrived at the scene and found injured passengers clambering to safety from the wrecked vehicles.

The injured were treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken by ambulances to various hospitals around the city for further care.

In a separate accident, 16 people were injured and transported to local hospitals after two taxis collided in Boundary Road in Houghton, also on Thursday.

Four of the injured were reported to be in a critical condition after being treated and provided with advanced life support before being transported to the hospital.

Details surrounding both accidents are being investigated by the authorities.

