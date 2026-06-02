Over 500 Mozambicans set for repatriation from South Africa

Around 548 Mozambican nationals are expected to be repatriated from South Africa on Tuesday night, with flights scheduled to depart from OR Tambo International Airport.

Sunday World understands that the group is currently being accommodated in the Free State and Western Cape and will be transported back to Mozambique as part of an urgent repatriation operation.

Sources familiar with the arrangements described the process as a last-minute intervention, saying officials involved were only informed of the plans on Tuesday afternoon.

The repatriation follows recent unrest targeting illegal foreign nationals in parts of South Africa. Many of those being returned were moved to temporary places of safety after violence erupted in communities where anti-illegal immigration protests have intensified.

The Mozambican government this week confirmed that its citizens had died during the unrest, making them the first fatalities purportedly linked to the recent wave of anti-immigration protests in South Africa.

SA Police Service Spokesperson Athelenda Mathe told Sunday World that there were two fatalities.

According to authorities in Maputo, about 800 Mozambican nationals were affected by violence that broke out in Mossel Bay last week.

Mozambique said five of its citizens were killed during attacks linked to the unrest, while two others died in a road accident while travelling back to their home country.

The government also reported that roughly 300 Mozambicans had already returned home voluntarily over the weekend.

It remains unclear whether additional repatriation flights will be arranged in the coming days.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa moved to clarify events following violent unrest in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay, that left several people displaced and at least three dead.