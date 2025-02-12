Over 53, 000 youth reap benefits of state’s jobs initiative

The National Pathway Management Network has created over 53 000 jobs for young people, according to Nonceba Mhlauli, the Deputy Minister in the Presidency.

Mhlauli was briefing the media on the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) and the progress made during the third quarter of the 2024 financial year.

During the media briefing, held at Afrika Tikkun Centre on Wednesday, Mhlauli shared the latest figures, highlighting that the total number of opportunities created since the programme’s inception has now reached 1.57-million.

The PYEI was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2020 in an effort to transition the youth into meaningful economic opportunities.

The transition into the working space is made through partnerships, funding mechanisms, and structured programs.

“More than 38 864 young people accessed earning opportunities via the SA youth platform, and an additional 14 515 opportunities were secured through the employment services of South Africa,” said Mhlauli.

The Youth Employment Service initiative also contributed, placing 10 337 young people in workplace experiences across different sectors.

Meanwhile, the National Youth Development Agency and the Department of Small Business Development supported over 14 600 young entrepreneurs with financial and non-financial enterprise opportunities.

Mhlauli noted that the launch of Revitalised National Youth Service phase three was a key development.

This saw 13 568 new recruits added, increasing the total number of youth placed in service opportunities to 82 387.

Results-driven approach

She explained that the R300-million Job Boost Outcome Fund programme helps create jobs in digital inclusion, business development, and work-based learning.

The programme was launched in November 2023, and the fund takes a results-driven approach to employment by linking payments to actual job placements.

She said, unlike traditional job creation methods that focus on training and mentorship, this initiative ensures that organisations receive funding only when young people are successfully placed in stable jobs.

At least 3 347 young people have joined training programmes, 1 603 have secured jobs, and 1 247 have remained employed for at least three months.

“While we celebrate these achievements, we remain acutely aware of the work that still lies ahead,” said Mhlauli.

“Our focus remains on scaling impactful programmes, securing sustainable funding, and deepening strategic partnerships.

“The road to eradicating youth unemployment is not a short one, but through continued collaboration and commitment, we will continue to break barriers and create real, lasting change.”

