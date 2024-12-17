Over 700 drunk drivers arrested since start of December

To date, more than 700 drunk drivers have been arrested since the start of the festive season road safety campaign on December 1.

That is an average of approximately 41 arrests a day.

In addition, almost 100 000 traffic fines have been issued for various traffic infringements, 2 154 declared unroadworthy while 2 397 public transport vehicles were impounded.

This was revealed by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) on Tuesday.

The festive season runs from December 1 2024 to January 31 2025 hence the RTMC has called on motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads.

Fifteen people died in EC

Just the day before, on Monday morning, a horrific crash claimed 15 lives on the N9 in Eastern Cape.

National transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi said the crash occurred around 5.30am about 30 kilometres from Graaff-Reinet.

Msibi said reports received thus far indicate that a Toyota Quantum minibus and Hyundai Creta crashed head-on.

All occupants of the SUV lost their life

He said all six occupants of Hyundai and nine of the Quantum lost their lives.

Msibi said 11 people were taken to nearby hospitals for various injuries.

“It has been established that the Hyundai Creta was travelling from Middelburg to Graaff-Reinet, and the Quantum in the opposite direction,” said Msibi.

He said the cause of the crash is unknown and is subject to investigation.

Msibi said the RTMC has dispatched a team of crash investigators to the scene.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and her deputy Mkhuleko Hlengwa have wished the injured a speedy return to good health. They also repeated their call to motorists and all road users to heighten their vigilance on the roads at this time.

Minister urges drivers to take responsibility

They appealed to motorists to take responsibility for their and the safety of other road users.

The RTMC said law enforcement officers will continue to maintain a strong presence on the roads throughout the festive period. It warned that those who disregard the rules of the road will be held to account. “Those driving long distances should take regular stops to avoid fatigue. Fatigue is one of the leading contributors to road accidents. Research shows that drowsy and distracted drivers are significantly more likely to be involved in collisions. “Drivers should rest, especially before long-distance driving. The average adult should aim for eight hours of sleep,” said the RTMC. The RTMC added that fatigue is worsened by distractions, including texting, talking on the phone, or using in-car entertainment systems while driving. “The use of alcohol is also a major factor behind road crashes around this time of the year,” said the RTMC.