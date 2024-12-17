Over 700 drunk drivers arrested since start of December

To date, more than 700 drunk drivers have been arrested since the start of the festive season road safety campaign on December 1.
That is an average of approximately 41 arrests a day.
In addition, almost 100 000 traffic fines have been issued for various traffic infringements, 2 154 declared unroadworthy while 2 397 public transport vehicles were impounded.
This was revealed by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) on Tuesday.
The festive season runs from December 1 2024 to January 31 2025 hence the RTMC has called on motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads.
Fifteen people died in EC
Just the day before, on Monday morning, a horrific crash claimed 15 lives on the N9 in Eastern Cape.
National transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi said the crash occurred around 5.30am about 30 kilometres from Graaff-Reinet.
All occupants of the SUV lost their life
Minister urges drivers to take responsibility
The RTMC said law enforcement officers will continue to maintain a strong presence on the roads throughout the festive period. It warned that those who disregard the rules of the road will be held to account.
“Those driving long distances should take regular stops to avoid fatigue. Fatigue is one of the leading contributors to road accidents. Research shows that drowsy and distracted drivers are significantly more likely to be involved in collisions.
“Drivers should rest, especially before long-distance driving. The average adult should aim for eight hours of sleep,” said the RTMC.
The RTMC added that fatigue is worsened by distractions, including texting, talking on the phone, or using in-car entertainment systems while driving.
“The use of alcohol is also a major factor behind road crashes around this time of the year,” said the RTMC.