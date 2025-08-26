Over a million homes fall victim to housebreaking in 12 months in SA

A total of 1.5 million incidents of housebreakings occurred in South Africa between April last year and March this year, affecting 1.1 million households in the country.

This was revealed by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke during the release of the Victims of Crime report from the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey (GPSJS) of the 2024-2025 financial year at a media briefing at StatsSA’s head office in Pretoria.

The findings of the survey are based on the period of April 2024 to March 2025.

Society’s perception of crime, safety

Maluleke gave insights on society’s perceptions of crime, safety, and experiences of housebreaking, robbery, assault, and theft.

The GPSJS is a countrywide household-based survey that aims to bridge the statistical information gap in the field of governance statistics by conducting interviews with households and individuals and collecting the data items needed for planning and monitoring.

The GPSJS was conducted for the first time in South Africa during the 2018-2019 financial year. This was as an updated version of the long-running Victims of Crime Survey (VOCS) to include themes on governance.

Maluleke said between April 2024 and March 2025, the household crime levels in the country revealed that there were an estimated 1.5 million incidences of housebreaking that occurred. These affected 1.1 million households in South Africa.

“The number of affected households represents 5.7% of all households in the country. About 43% of households that experienced housebreaking reported some or all incidences to the police,” said Maluleke.

Not enough reporting of crime to police

He said an estimated 259, 000 incidences of home robberies occurred. These affected 213, 000 households in the 2024-2025 financial year.

“The number of affected households represents 1.1% of all households in the country. About (51.3%) of households that experienced home robbery reported some or all incidences to the police,” said Maluleke.

Chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, said the figures above highlight the worrying and inherent trust deficit between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the broader community.

“This is a worrying low number of reported incidents to the police. And [it] points to an inherent trust deficit,” said Cameron.

In addition, Maluleke said individual crime levels in South Africa showed that the theft of personal property is the most common crime experienced by individuals aged 16 years and older in South Africa.

He said an estimated 1.3 million incidences of theft of personal property occurred in the 2024-2025 financial year. These affected 1.2 million individuals aged 16 years and older.

“The number of affected individuals represents 2.6% of those 16 years and older. About 31% of individuals who experienced theft of personal property reported some or all

incidences to the police,” said Maluleke.

Consumer fraud

He said the second most experienced crime by individuals was consumer fraud.

He said a total of 566, 000 individuals experienced consumer fraud. This with an estimated 811, 000 incidences.

“About 35% (34.9%) of the individuals reported some or all incidences to the police. In 2024/2025, 337, 000 individuals experienced psychological violence. This was less than 1% (0.8%) of all individuals aged 16 years and older in the country.

“Only 14.6% of the individuals indicated they experienced psychological violence daily. While the majority (62%) indicated they experienced it once in a while. More females (49.2%) than males (24.4%) reported that the incidences of psychological violence occurred in a private home/dwelling,” said Maluleke.

“About 27% (26.6%) of individuals who experienced psychological violence reported

some or all incidences to the police,” said Maluleke.

Maluleke also spoke on safety. He said about 81% of those aged 16 years and older felt safe walking alone in their neighbourhood during the day. while 36.1% felt safe walking alone in their neighbourhood when it is dark.

He said females felt very unsafe walking alone when it is dark compared to males.

Self protection

“The proportion of individuals who have done something to protect themselves against crime increased from 39.9% in 2023/2024 to 43.3% in 2024/2025. Only… 30% (29.9%) of the population indicated that they only walk during safer hours. This as the main thing they have done to protect themselves against crime.

“Of those who have done something to protect themselves, 79.9% felt safer after

taking measures. The majority of individuals (39.6%) indicated they will call the police when they see a crime being committed,” said Maluleke.

