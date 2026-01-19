Overloaded taxi at centre of deadly Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash

Overloading has been identified as a key factor in a fatal scholar transport crash that occurred on Monday in Vanderbijlpark in the south of Johannesburg.

The minibus crashed into a side-tipper truck, killing 13 learners who were on their way to school.

Police at the scene confirmed that the minibus taxi was carrying more occupants than legally permitted.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the vehicle was transporting 18 people, including the driver.

“Although investigations are still under way, we can confirm that the taxi was overloaded,” Masondo said.

“The vehicle carried 17 pupils, including the driver, for a total of 18 occupants.”

The pupils, who are from different primary and secondary schools, were travelling in a Toyota Quantum when the vehicle collided with a truck.

Premier shocked and saddened

Negligent driving is suspected but has not yet been confirmed, with police emphasising that investigations into the exact cause of the crash are ongoing.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened, while both drivers have been admitted to the hospital. No one has been arrested yet.

Families at the scene, visibly struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss, stood there helpless, emotionally scattered, and wailing as the forensic department was removing bodies from the taxi.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi expressed shock and sadness following the horrific crash. Lesufi and education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the scene in the morning.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng education department confirmed that the death toll has increased after another learner later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

The department said all information remains preliminary as investigations continue.

In a statement, the department extended its condolences to the affected families, learners, and school communities, describing the accident as an extremely difficult and painful time for all involved.

