Owner of bogus nursing colleges out on R15 000 bail

The Makhado magistrate’s court has granted Salome Ngwana R15 000 bail and instructed her to surrender her passport to the state.

Ngwana appeared in court on Wednesday to answer to more than 90 counts of fraud which benefitted her over R2-million.

Ngwana faces 13 charges at Makhado magistrate’s court, 40 at Thohoyandou magistrate’s court, and 43 counts at Morebeng magistrate’s court.

Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo, said Ngwana allegedly defrauded students who enrolled for nursing courses at her colleges.

“The unregistered colleges were in Botlokwa, Morebeng, and Vhembe districts, according to Malabi-Dzhangi.

“A police officer testified that she was untraceable for more than six years, as she was not staying at her residential address in Makhado since the cases were opened in 2017 until her arrest on March 10 2023 at O.R Tambo Airport.”

The police pounced on Ngwana when she landed in the country from Zimbabwe after someone had snitched on her.

During a bail hearing, Ngwana testified that in 2017 she moved out of her homestead in Makhado and stayed with relatives because she was struggling financially.

She even moved to Polokwane, Midrand, and later relocated to Durban.

“Ngwana is currently staying in Fourways where she has a business that employs 12 people,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

Ngwana’s bail conditions state that she must report to the police at Midrand police station every Monday between 6am and 8pm, must hand over her passport to the state, and inform the investigating officer whenever she wants to travel abroad on business.

The matter was postponed to June 30 for further investigations.

