Owner of bogus nursing schools remanded in custody

Salome Ngwana has been remanded in custody after she briefly appeared before the Polokwane magistrate’s court on over 33 counts of fraud.

Ngwana allegedly defrauded students who enrolled for nursing courses at her Far North Nursing School.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said Ngwana has also appeared in other courts around Limpopo on similar offences.

“It is alleged that Salome defrauded students who were enrolling in nursing courses at Far North Nursing School. The unregistered colleges were in Botlokwa, Morebeng, and Vhembe districts,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Ngwana is also facing 40 counts of fraud in Thohoyandou, 13 counts in Makhado, and 43 counts in the Morebeng Magistrate’s Court.

The NPA said Ngwana was arrested in March at the OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng, after landing from Zimbabwe.

Malabi-Dzhangi added that the monies defrauded by Ngwana added up to more than R3-million.

The accused was untraceable for more than six years, as she was not staying at her residential address in Makhado, since the cases were opened in 2017.

This was until she was arrested on March 10.

“The case is postponed to June 15 2023 for a bail hearing,” she said.

