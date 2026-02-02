Pakistani woman nabbed in Midrand for practising as bogus medical practitioner

A 50-year-old woman has been arrested in Midrand for allegedly posing as a registered medical practitioner and unlawfully treating patients for more than a decade.

According to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, officers from the tactical response unit acted on information received about a woman suspected of impersonating a doctor at a medical clinic on South Road in Midrand.

The suspect is a Pakistani national. Upon arrival at the clinic, officers found the woman actively consulting with two patients.

She was asked to present documentation authorising her to practise as a doctor, including a valid practice number, but was unable to provide any proof of registration or qualifications.

Practising fraudulently for over 10 years

Questioned further, the suspect allegedly admitted that she had not completed her medical studies and did not possess the necessary qualifications or certificates.

She also reportedly told officers that she had been practising as a medical practitioner for more than 10 years without valid documentation.

Police seized six patient files from the consulting room, along with various items including sick notes, prescriptions, completed eye screening certificates, PRDP certificates, and documents bearing the names of different medical doctors.

She was arrested and charged with fraud and contravention of the Health Professions Act. Investigations are ongoing.

In 2023, a TikTok star accused of being a fraudster after claiming to be a doctor was arrested after attempting to gain access to Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg.

Matthew Lani garnered thousands of followers by sharing medical advice and selling medication online.

He was arrested while trying to bypass security by disguising himself with a surgical mask and a stethoscope. He tried to escape by jumping out of a bathroom window before being caught.

ALSO READ: Bogus doctor may have given police fake address

Bogus doctor Matthew Lani walks out of court a free man

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content