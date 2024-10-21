Pambo, Gardee, Ndlozi touted as frontrunners to deputise Malema 

Lobbying to become the EFF’s second in command at the party’s upcoming third national people’s assembly (NPA), where party boss Julius Malema is expected to be re-elected unopposed, is heating up among senior party leaders.

Sunday World has learnt that the main battle is for the deputy president position, although all top six positions will be up for grabs.

Former secretary-general Godrich Gardee, former spokespersons Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Vuyani Pambo are believed to be vying for the deputy spot.

However, it appears that Pambo and Gardee, who are part of the dominant faction within the party, will emerge as frontrunners.

Many in the hegemonic faction have abandoned earlier proposals for the current EFF head office boss, Marshall Dlamini, to deputise Malema and leave his role as secretary-general.

The EFF’s NPA is scheduled for December 12 – 15, and the party has released discussion documents on policy proposals, which many have used as an excuse not to comment on the leadership contest.

Various informal lobbying groups in Gauteng are actively promoting their candidates.

The idea of Ndlozi becoming Malema’s right-hand man seems to be waning, with those who oppose his name claiming he is overly ambitious.

“That position does not need someone who will seek to outshine and replace the master; it would be a disaster.

“The position needs someone mature who will complement [Malema] and be his support structure,” said an EFF leader supporting Gardee.

Others have called for Ndlozi to take on Dlamini for the EFF’s engine room, but it is said that Malema favours the latter, and he has hinted at this publicly when asked about it.

Those lobbying for Gardee believe he has the necessary experience, thanks to his age and longevity in politics but also his previous stint as EFF secretary-general.

They say he would bring “respectability” to the position and the national officials at large, while Malema also holds the man in high regard.

But the younger generation is having none of that, insisting that it is time for a generational mix in the highest echelons.

In this regard, the younger group believes that Pambo embodies their generation and that his current role as the head of the EFF presidency makes him a clear choice.

Pambo’s name is said to be catching fire in Gauteng and Mpumalanga. The leaders, such as Gauteng provincial secretary Moshe Koma and Mpumalanga provincial chair Collen Sedibe, are seen to be close to him.

“Obviously for now we are seized with the process of the discussion documents for the NPA because that will not be a gathering just to elect leaders, but an important policy conference as well to shape the EFF policy,” said a high-ranking leader.

“But the conversation on leadership cannot be avoided. The issue of deputy president is a raging debate; others are saying it must be closed. Others are saying let us put a young person, while others are saying it needs senior, tried-and-tested fighters.

“Among the young people, who are the people who are prominent and who can articulate our position? The feeling is that Vuyani [Pambo] fits that description.”

Other EFF structures feel it is premature to elevate Pambo when he has age on his side. They contend that Pambo, 35, could potentially advance into national leadership by serving as deputy secretary-general and possibly graduate to higher office in the next five to 10 years.

“The young ones are insistent that Pambo must go in but we do not think it is the right time because we need to build layers.

“Look at the chaos of the last ANC national conference where (Ronald) Lamola and the likes were contesting their seniors; that short one of Ekurhuleni (Mzwandile Masina) and Pule (Mabe) were also contesting for treasurer-general. Why would they do that? Bayibonile ukuthi ilahlile lento (they realised it was open season).

“The EFF does not need an uncontrolled generational mix; there is cognisance here of who is the best,” the leader said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content