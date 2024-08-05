Panga-wielding Mboro threatens teachers at a Gauteng school

Famous self-styled prophet Paseka Motsoeneng, also known Mboro, has threatened teachers at a Gauteng school with two pangas. He apparently did this just so his family member could leave the school with his children.

This shocking incident, which was captured in multiple videos, that have gone viral on social media, happened at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, on Monday afternoon after school had been dismissed.

Arrived brandishing pangas

According to Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona, Mboro arrived at the school brandishing pangas, while accompanied by two men, with one of them wielding an assault rifle on the school premises.

Gauteng Education, Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation MEC, Matome Chiloane condemned the incident. He said three men violently threatened the livelihoods of teachers and learners at the school.

“Disturbingly, another man is seen grabbing two learners, who were caught in the crossfire of this violent ordeal, while another is wielding an assault rifle. This violent and appalling behaviour has no place in our schools or our society,” said Mabona.

Mabona said a preliminary report at the department’s disposal, a conflict between two families over the custody of two male pupils enrolled at the school, in Grade RR and Grade 2, has been escalating.

“It is said that the mother of the children passed away in April this year, leading to a dispute between the paternal and maternal sides of the family.

“On the day of the incident, the father of the children had a meeting with the principal in the morning.

“Later in the day, the maternal grandmother, who is the alleged guardian of the children, also met with the principal as well to report and inform him about a conflict that occurred during a meeting held over the past weekend at the house of the paternal grandfather, who is the famous South African pastor.

Deputy principal refuses to release children

“Following this, the deputy principal and some staff members refused to release the children without the grandmother’s permission. This led to the pastor arriving at the school with bodyguards and weapons,” said Mabona.

“The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon after school when the father of the children came to fetch them, accompanied by two men, one of them being the pastor – who was armed with two pangas while the other carried an assault rifle.

“Teachers, acting on the alleged instructions from the grandmother, tried to prevent the father from leaving the school premises with the children. In response, the pastor brandished a panga threateningly at the teachers, allowing the father to leave with the children,” added Mabona.

He said the community became involved after realising there was commotion at the school.

Matter reported to the police

Mabona said the principal and the school governing body (SGB) reported the matter to the police.

He said the child protection unit is set to mediate the situation.

Mabona said psychosocial support will be deployed for the affected teachers and learners to help them cope with the trauma resulting from this incident.

Chiloane condemned the incident.

“The safety and well-being of our learners and educators are of utmost priority. Such acts of violence and intimidation not only undermine the foundation of our education system, but also have the potential to traumatise the entire school community, particularly given that this incident occurred in a primary school in full view of young children and their teachers.

“The department is committed to ensuring that justice is served in this matter. We will not tolerate any acts of violence or intimidation and will take all necessary measures to protect our learners and educators,” said Chiloane.

