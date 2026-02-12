Panyaza Lesufi apologises for hotel remark amid Gauteng water crisis

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has issued a public apology following remarks he made during a media briefing on Wednesday about the province’s ongoing water challenges.

Speaking to the media earlier on Wednesday, Lesufi said he had been forced to bathe at a hotel because he was also being negatively impacted by the lack of running water, just like other residents in the province.

The comment drew criticism, with some interpreting it as suggesting that the impact of water shortages differs depending on one’s social or economic standing.

In a statement released shortly thereafter, the premier expressed regret for any misunderstanding and offence caused by his remarks.

“The water challenges we are experiencing inconvenience everyone equally. No one is immune to the frustration and disruption caused by water shortages, and I regret any impression that suggested otherwise,” Lesufi said.

He clarified that his reference to a hotel was meant to show that all residents are equally affected.

Resolving water crisis a top priority

Lesufi emphasised that water shortages and supply interruptions are a hardship for all residents of Gauteng, regardless of social, economic or professional status.

“Access to water is a basic human right, and any disruption affects families, communities, businesses, and institutions across the province,” he said.

Gauteng has been grappling with ongoing water supply interruptions, placing strain on households and businesses alike.

The provincial government has faced mounting pressure to provide solutions to the infrastructure challenges contributing to the shortages.

Lesufi reiterated his commitment to working with municipalities, the national government, and other stakeholders to urgently address water infrastructure issues and ensure a reliable, sustainable supply across the province.

He also thanked residents for their patience and resilience, assuring them that resolving the water crisis remains a top priority for his administration.

