Panyaza Lesufi condemns school cases of sexual harassment

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has come out guns blazing, condemning ill-discipline at schools following three sexual harassment cases reported at Ponelopele Oracle Secondary School in Kaalfontein, Midrand.

This after the parent of a Grade 8 learner filed a complaint after her daughter was allegedly sexually harassed by Grade 10 and 11 boys at school.

“We condemn in the strongest possible sense, any ill-discipline in our schools, and such behaviour will not be tolerated,” said Lesufi.

At the same school, a Grade 10 boy was also reported to have sexually harassed two Grade 8 learners on Tuesday and Wednesday. The incidents took place after school and were only reported on Thursday.

“Indeed, these cases are worrisome, and any learner or employee who is reported to have sexually harassed anyone on our school premises will face the necessary disciplinary action and possibly be removed from our school,” Lesufi said.

“We urge victims or witnesses to report such cases so that they can be dealt with immediately,” he said.

Lesufi said the department is providing pyscho-social support to the victims and their parents to help them deal with the trauma.

Lesufi added that the school is contemplating disciplinary actions against the perpetrators. He said the cased had been reported to the police and investigations are underway.

