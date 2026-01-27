Panyaza Lesufi mourns Goolam Vawda’s passing as cops probe Sandton hotel death

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has sent condolences to the family of polarising social media personality Goolam Mohammed Suliman Vawda following the discovery of his body at a hotel in Sandton.

The death of the 50-year-old political commentator has prompted widespread reaction, including from the leader he frequently criticised online. Police have opened an inquest as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Conciliatory note from Premier

Lesufi, who was often the subject of Vawda’s sharpest attacks, struck a conciliatory tone despite their long-running public antagonism.

“You may have insulted me and used your handle as a propaganda weapon. I will not stoop low. May your family be consoled,” Lesufi wrote on X.

Vawda built a sizeable following by positioning himself as an uncompromising political watchdog, accusing senior ANC leaders of corruption while simultaneously defending Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership.

He repeatedly argued that Ramaphosa had rescued the ANC and the state from the damage inflicted during the presidency of Jacob Zuma.

Recently, Vawda backed the idea of billionaire Patrice Motsepe succeeding Ramaphosa both at Luthuli House and at Mahlambandlopfu.

In one of his final political interventions, posted on January 18, Vawda framed the ANC’s future as hinging on continuity beyond Ramaphosa. He wrote that the president had “laid the foundation” and warned that “anything else will be disaster for the ANC”.

He publicly endorsed Motsepe as Ramaphosa’s successor. And declared Motsepe “the one and only leader of the ANC” heading into 2027.

Outspoken political commentator

On the same day, Vawda amplified his support for what he described as a new, calmer ANC leadership model. He praised Motsepe’s “economic leadership, business excellence and global respect”.

But his vision for the ANC’s future stood in sharp contrast to his combative tone toward Gauteng’s provincial leadership.

In what would become his last post directed at Lesufi, Vawda accused the premier of prioritising political alliances over party discipline. He asked pointedly: “Why is Lesufi even in the ANC if he keeps supporting the EFF?”

He blamed the EFF for “destroying” the Ekurhuleni metro. And he accused Lesufi of defying ANC resolutions by continuing to work with the party. He argued that such cooperation “hurts the ANC because they sabotage”.

Vawda also clashed publicly with EFF leader Julius Malema. And he previously had run-ins with former ANC minister Lindiwe Sisulu. The disputes once forced Sisulu to admit had escalated into efforts to uncover the identity of the once-anonymous online critic.

Cause of death being probed

Meanwhile, police say the cause of Vawda’s death remains unclear. Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said an inquest docket had been opened.

“Police have opened an inquest docket after a 50-year-old man was found dead in his hotel room in Sandton on the morning of 27 January 2026,” Nevhuhulwi said.

She added that no conclusions had yet been drawn.

“The cause of death is unknown at this stage pending post-mortem results. And police investigations are underway,” she said.

