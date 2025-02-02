Parading butt-naked TV star’s husband too much

Well-known reality TV star Oratile Mabitsela has allegedly pleaded with close associates to help her find accommodation after complaining that her husband was walking around their home butt-naked in the presence of their children, including their seven-year-old daughter.

Mabitsela (nee Mabotja) also complained that her husband, Elias Lehlohonolo Mabitsela, is an incorrigible alcoholic who drinks himself into a stupor in front of their children.

Speaking to Sunday World, the deep throat, who did not want to be identified because she does not want to compromise her relationship with the couple, alleged that the beauty queen, who featured in the popular Showmax show Mommy Club, phoned and asked her and her husband’s relatives to find her and her children an apartment because her hubby walked around their house starkers in front of their offspring.

