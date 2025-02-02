News

Parading butt-naked TV star’s husband too much

By Ngwako Malatji
Reality TV star Oratile Mabitsela
Reality TV star Oratile Mabitsela
Well-known reality TV star Oratile Mabitsela has allegedly pleaded with close associates to help her find accommodation after complaining that her husband was walking around their home butt-naked in the presence of their children, including their seven-year-old daughter.
 
Mabitsela (nee Mabotja) also complained that her husband, Elias Lehlohonolo Mabitsela, is an incorrigible alcoholic who drinks himself into a stupor in front of their children.
 
Speaking to Sunday World, the deep throat, who did not want to be identified because she does not want to compromise her relationship with the couple, alleged that the beauty queen, who featured in the popular Showmax show Mommy Club, phoned and asked her and her husband’s relatives to find her and her children an apartment because her hubby walked around their house starkers in front of their offspring.
 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper


 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.