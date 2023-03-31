Paralympian Oscar Pistorius denied parole

On Friday, the parole board denied former South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius parole at the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria.

The Department of Correctional Services said in a statement that it had received the board’s decision and that Pistorius would be considered for parole again in August 2024.

“Pistorius did not complete the minimum detention period as ruled by the Supreme Court of Appeal, as per the clarification provided on 28 March,” said the department.

Pistorius was sentenced to 13 years behind bars for shooting and killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine’s Day in 2013. In his defence, he said he thought she was an intruder when he shot her through a closed bathroom door.

During the trial, he pleaded guilty and was charged with culpable homicide.

The board said it will consider Pistorius’s application a year from now. He became eligible for parole this month after having served half of his sentence.

Steenkamp’s mother, June, appeared before the board to make representations, and also on behalf of her husband, Barry, who is unable to travel because of ill health, lawyer Tania Koen said.

“They don’t feel that he should be released. They feel that he has shown no remorse,” Koen told the media.

