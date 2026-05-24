Parks Tau DG in fresh CEO showdown

A fresh leadership storm has erupted inside the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA) after the director-general in minister Parks Tau’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) launched a new legal challenge over the appointment of the newly announced chief executive.

The latest clash threatens to reopen deep political and governance fractures inside the province’s key economic agency, which is tasked with attracting investment, driving infrastructure partnerships, and supporting industrial growth in South Africa’s economic powerhouse.

DTIC director-general Simphiwe Hamilton has demanded that the GGDA pause or cancel the hiring of the new group CEO Sthembiso Dlamini, saying that there are still ongoing court appeals related to the position.

Hamilton’s legal representatives warned that the appointment undermines ongoing litigation tied to the long-running battle over the agency’s top executive seat.

The legal team demanded that the process “be immediately suspended and/or reversed”.

The dispute carries significant political undertones because Hamilton’s rise inside Gauteng’s economic development machinery unfolded under Tau’s leadership when he served as Gauteng MEC for Economic Development between 2020 and 2022.

According to a 2024 Gauteng High Court judgment, Hamilton was appointed acting chief executive by Tau in May 2022 after the suspension and eventual dismissal of the agency’s previous CEO. At the time, Hamilton also served as deputy director-general in Gauteng’s economic development department.

Court papers show the GGDA board later advertised the permanent CEO position, conducted interviews and competency assessments, and ultimately

recommended Hamilton.

Tau formally approved the appointment in September 2022.

But before Hamilton could formally assume office, Tau was reshuffled out of Gauteng and redeployed to national government. He was replaced by current Human Settlements MEC Tasneem Motara, who at the time inherited the economic development portfolio now overseen by Gauteng Finance and Economic Development MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa.

The judgment delivered by Judge John Holland-Muter was scathing towards Motara’s handling of the matter.

The court found that Motara refused to process Hamilton’s appointment despite acknowledging that Tau had lawfully signed off on it. The judge further stated that Motara “had her own agenda”, and noted evidence that she told both Hamilton and GGDA board chairperson Dr Sibongile Vilakazi that she had “her own particular person” in mind for the role.

The court ultimately ordered that Hamilton’s appointment be processed and dismissed Motara’s counter-application with punitive attorney-and-client costs.

The governance war also spilled into another courtroom showdown in 2023 after Motara dissolved the GGDA board, arguing it had acted outside its mandate. Former board members accused her of trying to restart the recruitment process by favouring another candidate.

The courts later overturned the dissolution decision.

Responding to Sunday World, GGDA group executive for marketing and communications Fuziwe Kubheka said the agency had not received Hamilton’s objection letter.

The agency also rejected suggestions that the pending court battles automatically blocked the recruitment process.

Hamilton confirmed receiving media questions from Sunday World but had not responded by publication time, citing an overseas work trip.