Parliament, civil society welcome Dunstan Mlambo’s appointment as deputy chief justice

Parliament and civil society organisations have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo as the new Deputy Chief Justice.

Mlambo’s term in his new role started on August 1. His appointment comes after the retirement of Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga from the Constitutional Court.

The chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development, Xola Nqola, welcomed Mlambo’s appointment.

“Justice Mlambo brings with him a wealth of experience and a distinguished track record in the judiciary. He served as judge president of the Gauteng Division of the High Court for over a decade,” Nqola said.

Independence of the judiciary

“Justice Mlambo has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the independence of the judiciary, access to justice, and the transformation of the legal system.

“His appointment represents another positive step towards transforming the judiciary and ensuring it continues to protect our constitutional democracy and uphold the rule of law.

“The portfolio committee extends its congratulations to Justice Mlambo on his appointment and wishes him success in this new role of national importance.

“We are confident that he will serve with integrity, wisdom, distinction, and dedication to the constitution.”

Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin said Mlambo’s appointment is a good choice.

“It is a very good choice; Mlambo is experienced. He has been in the judiciary for over 20 years and has been occupying leadership and management roles for a very long time,” according to Benjamin.

“He is what the judiciary needs right now. He is a wonderful complement to Chief Justice Mandisa Maya.

“Mlambo is a giant advocate for a paperless court system. Upon his arrival at the Constitutional Court, he will ensure the electronic, paperless system is operational to enhance the court’s efficiency.

“This will assist the court in dealing with cases quicker,” said Benjamin.

State capture cases

Mlambo’s appointment, according to Freedom Under Law researcher Chris Oxtoby, is a positive development, as he has a demonstrated history of handling high-profile cases, including the state capture cases that the Gauteng Division of the High Court has handled.

“He is a progressive-minded judge. He has a track record from the Gauteng High Court that shows his involvement in many cases, especially the state capture cases,” said Oxtoby.

“He is open and aware of the need to modernise the courts. He has played a significant role in introducing the electronic case flow management system in Gauteng.

“He will bring his approach to an electronic court system to the Constitutional Court to help reduce its high case loads.”

Mlambo served as Gauteng judge president from November 2012 to July 31, 2025.

He was interviewed in July by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the position of deputy chief justice.

Other candidates interviewed were Free State Judge President Cagney Musi and Northern Cape Judge President Pule Tlaletsi.

After the JSC interviews and deliberations, the commission recommended Ramaphosa appoint Mlambo.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content