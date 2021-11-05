VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Parliament processing electoral reform legislation

By Mbalenhle Zuma
President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his vote in the 2021 municipal elections in Chiawelo, Soweto. Picture: Twitter/ @MbalulaFikile

Johannesburg- Parliament is working with the Department of Home Affairs to reform legislation that will allow independent candidates to contest national and provincial elections.

This comes after claims by One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane claimed that the so-called “Direct Elections Bills” is before Parliament and ready to be passed into law.

In a statement, Parliament said, on 4 December 2020, MP Mosiuoa Lekota introduced the “Electoral Laws Second Amendment Bill”, Bill 34 of 2020, in the National Assembly.

“On the other hand, Parliament is expecting the tabling of a bill from the Department of Home Affairs. Both Bills are intended to deal with Independent Candidates as envisaged by the Constitutional Court order,” the statement reads.

On 11 June 2020, the Constitutional Court ordered Parliament to remedy the defect in the Electoral Act to enable independent candidates to be elected to Parliament and provincial legislatures. Parliament has two years to effect the amendment.

Parliament said it was aware of the implications of the Constitutional Court’s order on its work and has put measures in place to fulfill its obligations.

It said the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has been liaising with the Department of Home Affairs as part of its oversight work on this matter to ensure that when Parliament passes a Bill providing for independent candidates, it contains a workable solution that effectively addresses the order of the Constitutional Court.

They claim that Parliament was in contempt of court is therefore unnecessarily alarmist and misleading, it said.

– SAnews.gov.za

To read more political news and views, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes