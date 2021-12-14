Parliament saddened to learn of the death of a mine worker

Johannesburg – The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, Sahlulele Luzipo, is saddened to learn about the death of a mine worker at the Kusasalethu Operation of Harmony Gold in West Rand, Gauteng.

According to Luzipo, the Harmony Gold incident occurred on the back of another accident that took the lives of four mineworkers at Sibanye-Stillwater at the end of November 2021, bringing the total of fatalities in the sector to five in just 11 days.

He has expressed his deepest condolences to the family, colleagues, and friends of the departed mine workers and wished their souls eternal peace.

“News of this nature is always regrettable, because, as far as the committee is concerned, the health and safety of mineworkers should be a priority in all mining operations,” he said.

Furthermore, Luzipo said the committee should make time in its 2022 first quarter programme to be briefed by the Mining Health and Safety Council on the number of mining fatalities in 2021.

He added that the committee should also consider inviting the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to get clarity on the status of the Mine Health and Safety Amendment Bill.

“We are worried that fatalities in the mining sector continue to increase, on the one hand, while, on the other hand, the country is battling with the Covid-19 pandemic.”

