Parliament Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula resigns amid graft scandal

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has resigned, effective immediately, from both her role as Speaker of the National Assembly and her membership in the legislature.

The decision comes in light of ongoing criminal investigations into allegations of corruption and money-laundering amounting to over R4-million.

Opposition parties were also calling for a motion of no confidence against Mapisa-Nqakula to be tabled and debated in parliament.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Mapisa-Nqakula stated that her resignation does not imply an admission of guilt but rather a commitment to addressing the allegations.

“My resignation is in no way an indication or admission of guilt regarding the allegations being levelled against me,” she said.

“I have made this decision in order to uphold the integrity and sanctity of our parliament, an apex institution of our system of government, representing the people of South Africa as a whole.”

Mapisa-Nqakula asserts her innocence

Acknowledging the critical role of the National Assembly speaker in the country’s socio-economic reconstruction and development, Mapisa-Nqakula expressed her inability to continue in her role given the gravity of the accusations.

She highlighted her responsibility as a lawmaker to safeguard the integrity of parliament and ensure its work continues without blemish.

While asserting her innocence, she affirmed her determination to clear her name when the allegations are formally brought against her.

She also vowed to defend her reputation and integrity, expressing confidence in the opportunity to address the accusations in the appropriate legal forums.

Mapisa-Nqakula, a longstanding member of the ANC, underscored her decades-long commitment to the struggle for freedom and the rights of all South Africans.

Dedicated to ANC ideals

Having dedicated 30 years of her life to parliamentary service, she stressed her unwavering dedication to the ruling party and its ideals.

“Part of the principle for which I and many other comrades fought is the principle that every South African is deemed innocent until proven guilty,” she said.

“Given the public trust entrusted in me as a speaker of our National Assembly and the need for me to protect the image of our organisation, the African National Congress, I have an obligation, despite the principle that I should be deemed innocent, to step down from my office.

“I remain a dedicated member of the African National Congress, a movement I have remained loyal to all my political life.”

