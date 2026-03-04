Parliament warns construction firms over deadly culture of cutting corners

Parliament’s portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure has fired a warning shot at construction companies accused of gambling with safety after a deadly building collapse in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg, exposed what lawmakers say is a dangerous culture of cutting corners in the industry.

The warning comes after nine construction workers died when a building under construction collapsed on Monday, triggering renewed scrutiny over compliance with building regulations and safety standards on construction sites.

‘Strengthen oversight’

Committee chairperson Carol Phiri said repeated fatalities in the sector point to weak enforcement and poor oversight.

“There are serious concerns about safety compliance and negligence in the sector,” Phiri said.

“We have to do better. We are not calling for unnecessary red tape, but we cannot allow human lives to be lost because of greed and reckless behaviour. This tragedy could have been prevented. It is deeply troubling that there are those who are willing to gamble with other people’s lives for profit.”

Phiri warned that the construction sector has become overcrowded with developers and companies that bypass safety rules in pursuit of profit.

“We must protect workers from an oversaturated market filled with unscrupulous developers and construction companies who collude to bypass safety standards,” she said.

“When corners are cut, workers pay with their lives. There must be clear consequences and firm repercussions for those responsible.”

She urged professionals in the built environment sector to strengthen oversight and restore ethical leadership.

“This is the moment for construction industry professionals to step forward and strengthen oversight. Compliance with building regulations and municipal by-laws is not optional. It is a matter of life and death.”

Call for crackdown

Phiri also called on the City of Johannesburg, led by mayor Dada Morero, to enforce building regulations strictly.

“Developers cannot continue to put profits before people. Municipal by-laws and safety regulations exist to protect lives. They must be enforced without fear or favour.”

The parliamentary committee said the Ormonde collapse should serve as a wake-up call for authorities and industry leaders to tighten oversight before more lives are lost on construction sites.

