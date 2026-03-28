Parliament welcomes lifestyle audits for basic education dept

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration, Jan de Villiers, on Friday welcomed the firm and principled stance taken by the Basic Education Minister, Siviwe Gwarube, to confront and dismantle corrupt networks within her department.

Gwarube has asked the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to conduct lifestyle audits in the Basic Education Department, focusing on senior officials and officials working in high-risk areas. These are often used as entry points for corrupt activity.

Routine and systematic lifestyle audits

In a statement, De Villiers said that during the week, the committee expressed support for legislative reform that would empower the SIU to conduct lifestyle audits routinely and systematically across government departments, without relying on proclamations or invitations from the President or departments.

The committee notes the Minister’s commitment to ensuring that corruption does not continue to undermine the future of millions of South African learners. Efforts to expose and disrupt entrenched patronage, procurement abuse and irregular appointments are essential to restoring integrity and performance in one of the most critical sectors of government.

Clean governance

“A capable, ethical and professional public service is the cornerstone of a developmental state. Where corruption is allowed to take root, it diverts scarce resources away from service delivery, weakens institutional capacity and erodes public trust. In the education sector, the cost of this failure is borne most heavily by learners, whose opportunities are directly compromised,” said De Villiers.

He reaffirmed the committee’s support for decisive interventions that strengthen accountability, enforce consequences for wrongdoing and protect those who act in the public interest. He added that officials committed to clean governance must be empowered, and that attempts to resist reform through misinformation or internal obstruction are firmly addressed.

‘Merit, fairness and transparency’

Commenting on the SIU lifestyle audits at the Basic Education Department, De Villiers said, “This move is critical to ensure that corrupt officials are exposed and that appropriate disciplinary action and criminal prosecutions can follow. As Chairperson, I reaffirm the committee’s commitment to robust oversight to ensure that reforms are implemented effectively across the public service and that departments operate in line with the constitutional principles of merit, fairness and transparency.”

The committee also promised to continue to support all efforts across government to build a professional, merit-based, non-partisan and corruption-free public service that delivers for the people of South Africa.

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