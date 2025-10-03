Parolee sentenced to two life terms for corrective rape of 14-year-old girl

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 39-year-old male parolee from Olievenhoutbosch on Friday to two life sentences for raping a 14-year-old girl.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the man was convicted of two counts of rape of his 14-year-old neighbour.

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the two-life imprisonment sentence handed down by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court to a 39-year-old man from Olievenhoutbosch.

“This is after he was convicted of two counts of rape of his 14-year-old neighbour,” said Mahanjana.

She said the court ordered that the sentences run concurrently. And also that his name be entered into the Register of Sexual Offenders.

Mahanjana said the man was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Raped on two occasions

She said during October 2021, on two occasions, while at his place of residence in Olievenhoutbosch, the man would call the 14-year-old to his place, send her to the nearby shop. And upon her return, he would instruct her to enter his room, lock the door, and rape her.

“On one of the occasions, he gave her R150 for her silence. On 14 May 2022, during the day, while the mother was doing house chores, the victim requested money from her mother. And when the mother questioned her, the victim told her mother that the man had once given her money after raping her.

“On the same day, the mother was reported the matter to the police. And the man was arrested at his place of residence. The victim was taken to Laudium Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC). There, she received medical care, psychological and legal assistance from the police and prosecutors,” said Mahanjana.

She said in court, the man pleaded not guilty. He denied raping the victim and alleged that the family of the victim influenced her to accuse him falsely.

On parole for similar offence

“However, state prosecutor Advocate Chester Molaba presented compelling evidence proving the man’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. During sentencing, through his legal representative, the man requested that the court should deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence, arguing that he is a taxi driver and has two children to take care of.

“However, Adv Molaba argued that the man committed a serious offence that is prevalent in the court’s jurisdiction. He committed this offence of rape while on parole for committing a similar offence of rape which he was convicted of in 2009. As such he cannot be rehabilitated. Therefore, he asked the court to impose a sentence of life imprisonment,” said Mahanjana.

She said magistrate Themba Ndandwe agreed with the state that the man had shown no remorse. Also that he is unable to be rehabilitated.

“He emphasised that the courts have a duty to protect communities. And that there were no substantial or compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence,” said Mahanjana.

Scourge of GBV

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng, Advocate Marika Jansen van Vuuren, commended Adv Molaba for his work.

“All cases of sexual violence violate the rights to dignity and privacy of victims. This as guaranteed in our Constitution. Therefore, the NPA will continue to prosecute such cases vigorously,” said Van Vuuren.

Mahanjana said the NPA’s TCCs ensure that victims of gender-based violence receive holistic support throughout the justice process.

“In this case, the Laudium TCC provided ongoing psychosocial, medical, and legal assistance to the victim. The NPA urges families and communities to remain vigilant. To report abuse promptly, and support survivors through TCCs.

“Parents and guardians are encouraged to recognise signs of abuse and take swift action to protect children. The NPA calls on all South Africans to unite against gender-based violence. To create safe environments where children’s constitutional rights to dignity and safety are upheld. And that perpetrators face the full might of the law,” said Mahanjana.

