Parties, independent candidates to sign IEC Code of Conduct

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will on Thursday host the signing ceremony of the Electoral Code of Conduct by political parties and independent candidates contesting the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Pledge adherence to the code

This, according to the commission, is a special ceremony in which contestants publicly pledge to adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct.

The commission will also host a public draw that will determine the order of contesting parties on the various ballot papers.

Last month, the commission made the lists of names of independent and political party candidates available. These were made available for inspection at its national office, at all its nine provincial offices and at local municipal offices.

Opportunity to revise the list

Parties intending to contest the elections were given an opportunity to revise their lists. They to also inform the commission if they had nominated candidates who also appeared on the list of another party. Or who were nominated as independent candidates.

In all, there were 42 candidates appearing on more than one party list implicating 39 parties. Furthermore, one candidate was nominated as an independent candidate and also appeared on a list of a party.

The final list of candidates contesting the elections will be published by the commission on 10 April 2024.

Eligible to vote at registered voting station only

Voters are reminded that they may only vote at a voting station in which they are registered.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in February that South Africa will head to the polls on May 29 2024. The date is set for the General National and Provincial Elections.

This was in terms of Section 49(2) of the Constitution, read with Section 17 of the Electoral Act (Act No 73 of 1998). The announcement followed consultation by the president with the IEC. It (the proclamation) was published in the Government Gazette of Friday, 23 February 2024.

The President has also proclaimed the day of the election as a public holiday throughout the Republic.

