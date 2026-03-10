Partnership with banks to cut queues at Home Affairs offices

The Department of Home Affairs has launched a digital partnership model with banks, allowing people to apply for Smart ID cards directly at participating bank branches.

The initiative officially entered its live operational phase on Sunday, marking what the department described as a significant reform in its history.

Through the programme, South Africans can complete a secure Smart ID application at selected bank branches within minutes using integrated digital systems.

The partnership is part of the department’s broader reform programme, known as Home Affairs @ home, aimed at transforming how citizens access identity and civic services through digital platforms.

No paper forms, no prior bookings

Instead of travelling long distances to one of the country’s 349 home affairs offices, applicants will be able to access services at bank branches in their communities.

The Department of Home Affairs said in a statement on Monday that the system allows banks to connect directly to the department’s systems through a secure digital gateway, enabling applications to be processed within five to 10 minutes without completing paper forms or making prior bookings.

Nine bank branches began offering the service from Sunday, with the number expected to increase to 17 by the end of the week.

The first participating institutions include Capitec Bank and Standard Bank, while First National Bank is in the final phase of testing. Other banks that joined the partnership last year are also preparing to roll out the service.

API-based digital gateway

The department explained that the new model replaces the previous arrangement in which banks hosted small home affairs offices inside their branches, where clients had to complete applications on the eHomeAffairs platform and visit primarily for biometric capture.

Under the new system, applications are handled entirely through the banks’ own service environments, integrated directly with Home Affairs through an API-based digital gateway.

Initially, the service will allow South African citizens, qualifying naturalised citizens and permanent residents who still hold the green ID book to convert to the Smart ID card. Existing Smart ID holders will also be able to apply for re-issues.

Accelerating the shift to Smart IDs

The department estimates that about 16-million South Africans still use the green ID book, which has been widely identified as one of the most commonly defrauded documents on the continent. Officials say accelerating the shift to Smart IDs is critical for strengthening the country’s identity system and reducing identity fraud.

As the system stabilises during 2026, the department plans to expand services available through the banking partnership. These are expected to include first-time Smart ID applications, passport services, courier delivery of documents and the ability to apply through banking apps.

The rollout will be phased to ensure system stability, with more bank branches expected to join the programme throughout the year.

Government has set a target of expanding the digital partnership to 1,000 participating bank branches across South Africa by 2029 as part of its Medium-Term Development Plan.

‘Modern age service delivery’

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber said the launch represents a major milestone in the department’s reform drive.

“By embracing digital transformation, we are redefining what public service delivery looks like in the modern age,” he said.

“Instead of forcing people to go to Home Affairs to endure long queues and manual processes, we are using technological security and efficiency to bring Home Affairs to the people, delivering access, inclusion and dignity for all.”

The first participating branches include several Capitec branches such as Orange Farm’s Eyethu Mall, Howick, Swellendam, Sandton City, Kathu Village Mall, Matoks, Hermanus and Jeffreys Bay’s Fountains Mall, as well as selected Standard Bank branches including Maponya Mall in Soweto and Rosebank.

Additional branches are expected to be added as the programme expands nationwide.

Citizens can find participating branches through the Department of Home Affairs website: www.dfa.gov.za. – SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content