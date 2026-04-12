Passing the baton: pioneer inspires new generation of librarians

After two decades of service at Tembisa West Library, 59-year-old Dondo Dithebe is preparing to close a meaningful chapter of his life. Since joining the library 20 years ago, Dithebe, a senior library assistant, has dedicated himself to nurturing young minds and building a space where learning, growth and community intersect.

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