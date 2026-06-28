Pathology ‘error’ delays FS family’s quest for justice

The remains of farmworker Duisend Andries Motlokoa might have to undergo a new autopsy after a pathology error was made in the report on the cause of his death.

The pathologist, Nondumiso Hlela, says she made a mistake by stating on the official documents submitted to the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) that he had died of unnatural causes.

The latest storm adds to the mystery surrounding Motlokoa’s death on June 2 from injuries his family alleges were inflicted by his white farmer boss at Snyman Broedery in Grootgewaagd, near Reitz.

Sunday World reported a fortnight ago that Motlokoa’s family was alarmed when police treated the death as a culpable homicide case. At the time, police said the post-mortem results would determine whether there was cause to investigate the case as a murder. The family was also concerned that witnesses were not initially interviewed until farming lobby group Izwi Labantu Forum intervened.

The error admission by Hlela, from Bethlehem Pathology Services, has added to the family’s concerns as it seeks closure and justice.

The father and husband died a day after he left his home in Petrus Steyn for the farm for his weekly shift.

In the letter Hlela sent to home affairs, dated June 15, she confirms that she performed the autopsy on Motlokoa on June 3 and admits that “a death certificate issued by the DHA as death as a result of an unnatural cause” was an error. In her letter, she also requests that the error be amended to indicate the cause of death as “natural cause”.

This contrasts with the abridged death certificate from home affairs dated June 16, which stated that Motlokoa’s death was a result of unnatural causes.

Motlokoa had been employed at Snyman Broedery since 2009. When Sunday World first spoke to the family, they recalled a witness’s accounts that the farmer had become enraged with Motlokoa after he told him that one of the cables on the tractor he was operating had broken. The reported assault allegedly took place afterwards.

After the alleged assault, fellow farmworkers told the family they had discovered an injured Motlokoa lying on the dirt road leading from the farm. They took him home to Petrus Steyn, where he later died, surrounded by his family.

Izwi Labantu Forum chairperson Norma Mbatha wrote to Hlela this week, seeking clarity on the bungled autopsy.

“The family is concerned about the administrative, legal, and potential insurance/estate implications of the initial unnatural classification (which often triggers further investigation or inquest considerations) versus the requested natural classification,” Mbatha wrote.

In her response to Mbatha, Hlela said she apologised for the error, labelling it an honest technical mistake. She said she discovered the error when an investigating officer came to Bethlehem, seeking the report.

Hlela said the autopsy found “no external or internal injuries and no chemical substances in the stomach that would have contributed to the death”. She attributed the discrepancy in the dates to the error discovered after the death certificate was issued.

When Sunday World sought comment from Hlela, she declined and referred us to the Bethlehem district manager of forensic pathology, Mohlolo

Komako. Komako told Sunday World he became aware of the case only the day before the publication’s enquiry on Thursday.

“I am on the matter, and as things stand, Dr Hlela said that she made a mistake. I was not even aware of the questions raised before on how the deceased had died.

“In this regard, I will need to get in touch with the family to resolve this, and if need be, the body will be exhumed for the new autopsy,” said Komako.

Izwi Labantu Forum has since escalated the matter to Free State Health MEC Viceroy Menyatso and the head of department, Ernest Mohlahlo.

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