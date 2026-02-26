Patrick Reed rids himself of LIV Golf bad vibes

Investec SA Open main attraction and former US Masters champion Patrick Reed has stated emphatically that his departure from LIV Golf was not the beginning of the end of the Saudi tour.

Speaking on the eve of the start of the national open at the Stellenbosch Golf Club, the nine-time PGA winner put to bed the insinuations that he may have left LIV in bad blood.

“Mine was more a personal decision than anything. I absolutely enjoyed my time there. I mean, it is a great product. It shows a different side of golf, and it needed to be done,” said the 35-year-old American.

Back to PGA Tour

Reed left the lucrative LIV series a month ago to return to the PGA Tour later this year with the aim of reinstating his membership for the 2027 season.

Elaborating further on LIV, Reed said: “The average viewer is really too old to grow the game and how they (LIV) have shown the fun side of golf is to bring in the younger generation. That’s how you grow the game.

“I have nothing but respect for the guys (LIV). I feel like the game is going to grow a lot quicker… and that’s something that I think is good for the game. I was so happy to be a part of it.”

Tough competition

Reed is currently one of the favourites for the Investec SA Open which started on Thursday. But he faces a strong challenge from top golfers, including winners on the US PGA and former SA Open champions. These include former champion and four-time major legend Ernie Els and former Masters winner Charl Schwartzel, who is yet to win the national open.

Also in the field are notables like Branden Grace, George Coetzee, another former national open winner Brandon Stone, as well as a plethora of high-ranking players on the Sunshine Tour. Defending champion Dylan Naidoo is also keen to show his win at the Durban Country Club last year was not a flash in the pan.

Speaking about the tournament at hand, Reed complimented the Stellenbosch Golf Club as a tough track, which he expects to be even harder if the wind picks up in any of the four days going into Sunday.

US Masters carrot

Referring to the fact that the winner this week will get an invite to both the US Masters and The Open, he said: “I think what the majors are doing, allowing some national opens to secure a slot in the majors, is good for the game. It is showing how important golf is worldwide.”

Playing for the first time in South Africa, he was complimentary of the country—the scenery and the people—which he says “that’s what makes people want to come back”.

Win or lose, Reed is not packing his bags on Sunday. He is staying in South Africa to also play in the second local major, the Joburg Open taking place at the Houghton Golf Club from March 5.

