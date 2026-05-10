‘Pattern of silencing coloured leaders’ – parties rally behind jailed Adams

The arrest of National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and MP Fadiel Adams has ignited claims of a “broader pattern of silencing coloured leaders” in South Africa, with the Patriotic Alliance (PA) warning that history is repeating itself.

Adams, 49, remains in a single cell at an undisclosed correctional facility “for his own safety”, police said, after his arrest on Tuesday by the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). He faces three counts of fraud and two counts of defeating the administration of justice for allegedly interfering in the murder investigation of ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa in 2017.

But for several political parties, the case is about more than one man’s alleged misconduct.

The PA framed the arrest as “part of a broader pattern of silencing coloured leaders”.

“History has taught us that when voices rise for our people, they are often met with resistance. The Patriotic Alliance will not be silent when leaders fighting for coloured communities come under pressure.”

EFF leader Julius Malema slammed how Adams was transported to KwaZulu-Natal as “inhumane and disrespectful”, comparing it to apartheid‑era treatment of Steve Biko.

Al Jama‑ah has since written to Speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza, raising concerns that the matter involved “a heavy‑handed and publicly degrading approach in circumstances where no court has yet made a final determination of guilt”.

The NCC itself has rejected the charges as politically motivated, saying Adams is being targeted for his oversight work in Parliament.

“Honourable Adams has the interests of this nation at heart. He has gone over and above to prove that SAPS is corrupt. The question is, was he wrong? No, he wasn’t, because the PKTT is proving to be above the law,” said NCC councillor Yumnah Jackson.

Adams’ lawyer, Bruce Hendricks, told Sunday World that his client is “in good spirits” and happy that what was canvassed in court “showed that he is not being prosecuted fairly”.

Adams made his first appearance in a packed Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, quietly entering before embracing his mother. He was remanded in custody pending a formal bail application on May 13.

The charges stem from allegations that Adams conducted two interviews in November 2024 and January 2025 with awaiting‑trial inmates at Westville Prison, including a man implicated in Magaqa’s assassination.

The NPA says Adams recorded the men without their lawyers and without prison authority, and misrepresented himself as being on official duty – even receiving an official police escort from King Shaka International Airport to the prison.

“Further, the state alleges that he was not officially mandated by Parliament to conduct these visits,” said NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson‑Kara.

But political analyst Sandile Swana rejected the “silencing” narrative, saying Adams’ conduct was “unbecoming of a member of Parliament”.

Meanwhile, the Magaqa family’s spokesperson, Thabiso Zulu, declined to join the political fray, calling instead for the arrest of all those involved in the murder.