Paul Mashatile lauds 2025 as South Africa’s year of recovery and resilience

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the year 2025 was a year of resilience, economic recovery and renewed national confidence for South Africa and its citizens.

Mashatile said this in his special Christmas message to South Africans on Wednesday.

“The year 2025 has reminded us that our greatest strength does not lie in the corridors of government. But in the resilience and unity of our people. Our most valuable resource is not buried beneath our soil. Rather, it is the grit, courage, and determination of all South Africans everywhere.

Progress worth celebrating

“Through every challenge faced and every victory claimed, we have demonstrated the unyielding spirit of Ubuntu that defines who we are. Together, we have made progress worth celebrating,” he said.

The Deputy President cited the steady but sure progress South Africa has made economically as one of the highlights of the year.

“South Africa recorded 0.5% GDP growth in the third quarter of 2025. This marked the third consecutive quarter of expansion. The IMF [International Monetary Fund] has lifted its growth forecast to 1.3% for 2025 and 1.4% for 2026. This is reflecting the resilience of our economy and the impact of structural reforms.

“For the first time in 20 years, South Africa received a credit rating upgrade from Standard & Poor’s. This signals renewed confidence in our economy. In 2025, we also empowered the youth by placing 200, 000 young South Africans in first-job experiences through the Youth Employment Service,” Mashatile noted.

Notable key achievements

Other key achievements include:

Managing the energy crisis

Boosting tourism

Sars’ improved revenue collection

Convening the first Convention of National Dialogue

Successfully hosting the G20 Presidency

“The G20 was a historic moment for South Africa and the African continent. It provided an opportunity to champion the priorities of the Global South, strengthen partnerships, and reaffirm our role in global leadership,” he said.

Fight against GBVF

The Deputy President noted that this year also brought about a “turning point” in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

“In November, GBVF was classified a national disaster. A recognition that this crisis violates fundamental constitutional rights to dignity, life, and security.

“This classification is not the end. It is the beginning of intensified action to protect lives and restore dignity. Even in this season of celebration, let us commit to building homes, schools, workplaces, and communities where every woman and child is safe,” Mashatile said.

He called on South Africans to invoke the spirit of Ubuntu as celebrations of the festive season truly get underway.

“Let us treasure the gift of family, friendship, and community. Speak kindness, extend compassion, and rebuild the bonds that hold our society together. For those travelling, please prioritise safety; drive responsibly. Do not drink and drive, and ensure every journey is taken with care.

Spirit of Ubuntu

“As we look to the year ahead, let us once more embrace the meaning of Ubuntu: I am because we are. This value remains the foundation of our social cohesion and our ability to rise above adversity.

“Let us comfort those who lost their beloved ones during this year. In the true spirit of Ubuntu that we are known for as South Africans. Let us lend a hand to those in need and give from our hearts to make their Christmas a happy one,” he urged.

He added that in 2026, government will continue its developmental work, leaving no-one behind.

“In 2026, we will continue to advance inclusive development, strengthen service delivery, support livelihoods, and expand opportunities for our youth.

“May this Christmas bring peace to your homes, comfort to your hearts, and renewed strength to your spirit. Together, we will rise, rebuild, and reimagine a future of hope and prosperity.

“I wish you all a Merry Christmas and enjoyable festive season,” Mashatile said.

