Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection unit officers have a case to answer – magistrate

Magistrate Abdul Khan decided on Thursday in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court that the eight officers assigned to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP Protection Unit have a case to answer.

The ruling came despite final arguments by defence attorney Adv Mswazi Makhubele, who insisted that there was no case against his clients.

According to Makhubele, the occupants of the blue Polo Vivo were intoxicated and obstructed the deputy president’s convoy.

Application for discharge dismissed

However, Khan dismissed the defence’s Section 174 application for discharge, stating that the evidence presented was sufficient to proceed on the main charges, which include assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.

“All eight accused will still face the charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property, as the car that the victims were travelling in was destroyed,” Khan said.

He stated, however, that some charges were dismissed against certain individuals.

Khan added that while witnesses’ testimonies were largely consistent in claiming that firearms were pointed at them, the court did not find evidence implicating all eight officers in that act.

“There’s no evidence presented that all the accused pointed firearms, nor is there evidence that the driver pointed the firearm.

“Only accused numbers five, six, seven, and eight will stand trial for the charge of pointing a firearm, while accused two and seven will face reckless driving charges because they were the drivers of the two BMW cars,” the magistrate said.

The officers were all acquitted on charges of defeating the ends of justice.

The case has been postponed to March 23–27, 2026, during which those still facing charges will testify.

Serious charges upheld

Action Society spokesperson Juanita du Preez said the organisation was pleased that the most serious charges were upheld.

“We are satisfied that the main charges, the ones that we are concerned about will continue, and that in March we will see justice served,” Du Preez said.

She criticised the handling of the matter within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“The disciplinary ruling points to what is happening inside the SAPS. How can a video that was received by the court as evidence be rejected by the police’s disciplinary committee?

“How are they still working? Why were they considered innocent in the disciplinary hearing? Is the corruption in the SAPS everywhere, not only at the top? That ruling was disappointing.”

The case stems from an incident that took place in July 2023, where the eight accused were recorded while allegedly assaulting two men on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

They all pleaded not guilty and are currently out on R10 000 bail, respectively.

