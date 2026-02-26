Paul O’Sullivan walks out of parly’s ad hoc committee meeting amid clash with MPs

Controversial security expert Paul O’Sullivan walked out of a parliament’s ad hoc committee meeting on Wednesday, telling members he had to catch a flight.

A number of members of parliament were frustrated at the act, saying he had not completed his testimony.

Attacks on Mkhwanazi

O’Sullivan appeared before the committee following a series of explosive allegations he made against KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

In statements issued in late 2025 and early 2026, O’Sullivan accused Mkhwanazi of corruption, claiming the commissioner lacked a valid security clearance and had failed to act against criminal activity within the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

He further alleged that Mkhwanazi misappropriated police funds, accepted luxury gifts and had links to organised crime. Mkhwanazi has previously denied wrongdoing.

During his appearance, he alleged that former president Thabo Mbeki connived with the then police commissioner Jackie Selebi to get president Jacob Zuma in jail.

He, however, could not produce evidence supporting these allegations.

‘I’m not a spy’

David Skosana, an MP from the MK Party, repeatedly accused John O’Sullivan of being a spy and a thug during the hearing. O’Sullivan strongly denied the allegations.

“I am not a spy, and I have never been a spy. I have served this country well and faithfully for 36 years,” he said.

The walkout

When Adv Bongiwe Mkhize started her questions with O’Sullivan, he raised concerns about the time, explaining that he needed to leave the hearing at 1pm to catch a flight and would face financial costs if he had to reschedule.

When the chairperson of the ad hoc committee asked how far Mkhize was with her questioning, she indicated that she only had a few questions remaining.

As Mkhize concluded her line of questioning, O’Sullivan rose from his seat, collected his belongings, and began leaving the proceedings. EFF leader Julius Malema immediately objected, telling him to sit down as he had not been formally excused.

MKP representative David Skosana then stood and warned O’Sullivan that they would open a case against him for walking out of the hearing.

“You are walking out,” Malema and Skosana said. O’Sullivan responded, “I am finished.” Malema insisted that only the committee chair had the authority to make that determination.

Committee members expressed dissatisfaction at his early departure, saying key questions remained unanswered. The chairperson indicated that the committee would consider its next steps through its legal team.

