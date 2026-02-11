‘Paying my AfriForum membership is like paying Sars’ — Paul O’Sullivan

Controversial private forensic investigator and AfriForum member Paul O’Sullivan says he pays his monthly R120 membership to the Afrikaner interests lobby group, although he does not agree with some of the organisation’s programmes, such as the fake news propaganda they are spreading of a non-existent white genocide in South Africa.

He is doing this because he was also paying tax, although he does not agree with everything the government does with it, such as thieving by public servants.

Support for unpatriotic organisation

O’Sullivan said this when he was pressed on why he would spend his hard-earned money to enable an anti-patriotic organisation such as AfriForum.

His strange reasoning did not go down well with parliament Ad Hoc committee member, EFF’s Leigh-Anne Mathys, who slammed the triple citizen of South Africa, Ireland, and Britain for conflating a legal obligation with a choice of association.

O’Sullivan was grilled in parliament for two days for his alleged role in infiltrating and capturing the criminal justice system, especially the Ipid (Independent Police Investigative Directorate), for the past 30 years of his questionable role in law enforcement.

He said he had been a card-carrying member of AfriForum since 2016. And that he was close to the entity’s boss, Kallie Kriel, to whom he had previously donated a whiskey bottle.

Mathys was not impressed: “Do you align with AfriForum’s claims that there is white genocide here in South Africa?

AfriForum similar to taxes

O’Sullivan responded “no”. Mathys cornered him by inquiring how one funds a regressive formation like AfriForum if they do not agree with its ideals.

“Yeah, so, you know, I pay my taxes too, but I don’t align with everything…” said O’Sullivan before Mathys stopped him in his tracks.

“This is a voluntary thing. If there are two things that happen in this life, when you are born, it is that you’re going to die and you’re going to pay taxes. AfriForum is the choice,” charged Mathys.

“So you are subscribed to an organisation that is going around saying your beloved country that you so loved during apartheid in the 80s is committing a genocide?”

But O’Sullivan continued to justify why his dime is part of the funds oiling the AfriForum disinformation machine that has created a diplomatic fallout between Union Buildings and the White House.

“I believe that the constitution gives people the freedom of choice and association, so I do [not] have to explain myself. I am happy to contribute that R120 a month to AfriForum.

“My decision to join AfriForum was informed by the fact that they had a telephone number you could ring if someone tried to do something to you that is a crime.”

