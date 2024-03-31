AKA murder: ‘Payments were purely for business’ — Gcaba family

The Gcaba family, a well-known taxi family in KwaZulu-Natal, has declared that it is supporting their brother Mfundo Gcaba, whose name was brought up in court during the rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello Motsoane’s murder trial.

The family said in a statement issued on Sunday that they support their brother, but would always be strong in their adherence to the law.

Single payment at centre of court case

The statement aims to dispel the conjecture that has been floating about in the public domain regarding the motive behind a single payment that the prosecution brought up.

“As the Gcaba family, we acknowledge the gravity of the situation at hand and the widespread interest it has garnered. We wish to express our unwavering faith in the South African judiciary and affirm our commitment to cooperating fully with all arms of the state in the pursuit of justice,” said the statement.

The statement clarified the accusations made against Mfundo. These accusations were concerning payments made between him and a defendant in the legal proceedings. The family said the payments were “solely business in purpose”.

Payments purely for business

“Mfundo is an adult and is a successful businessman involved in various sectors, including coal mining and the taxi industry. It is important to note that financial transactions between him and Mr Gwabeni were purely for business purposes.

“These numerous transactions over a long period of time can be verified through bank records. And they were neither unique nor isolated. We are concerned that the authorities have not yet approached Mfundo to share his side of the story.”

Authorities should give Mfundo a chance to tell his side of the story, the family pleaded.

No connection to illegal activities

“We believe in the principle of fairness and the right to be heard. And we urge that this opportunity be extended to him at the earliest convenience. It is crucial to understand that Mfundo has assured the family that he has no connections to any illegal activities. Nor does he have any motive to engage in such.

“His business dealings are legitimate and transparent, having nothing to hide to anyone, least of all our law enforcement. The Gcaba family takes this opportunity to extend its deepest sympathies to the Forbes and Motsoane families for the tragic loss of their children. It is a message we wish to extend to many South African families who lose their loved ones through violent crime that has afflicted our society.

Request for privacy

“We express a sincere hope for a swift resolution to this case, allowing all affected families to find closure and healing. We request that our privacy be respected during this challenging period. And we commit to providing updates as more information becomes available and as appropriate.”

Forbes and Motsoane were assassinated outside Wish restaurant in Durban in February 2023. Seven suspects have since been arrested in connection with the murder.

