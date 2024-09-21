Penny Ntuli calls out Arrive Alive as she spends night stuck on N3

Media Personalities, Penny Ntuli, Maskandi artist Fihliskhwele Magubane and Kasie FM editor Lungani Mhlongo are stuck on the N3 freeway.

They are amongst scores of motorists who spent the night on the road due to heavy snow.

Fihliskhwele was on his way to Durban to attend a podcast interview.

Stuck on freeway since Friday afternoon

“I’ve been stuck on the road since yesterday (Friday) afternoon till today, Saturday morning. We can’t move, we’re stuck in the middle of the road. I don’t even know when we’ll be able to move because there’s so much traffic,” said Fihliskhwele.

“I always see these things in movies and I never thought I’ll ever experience them. The truth is, I’m panicking, I’m stressed, starving and anxious,” he said.

At the time of writing, radio host Penny Ntuli was still stuck on the road. She was posting regular updates on her Facebook page.

Ntuli said she has been stuck since Friday, at 17.30pm.

Angry Penny Ntuli sends plea on Facebook

In one of her posts she wrote: “Arrive Alive is busy posting what’s going on on the N3. How about you stop posting and help people? Where are the helicopters to pick up people? You’re well aware that rain is coming. And people will be washed away, if not drown in ice like it has already happened in Mooi River.

“There are cars here with kids. Older people travelling in cars with no heaters, they’ve been freezing for the past 16 HOURS. Where are the resources? Why do we pay for tollgates if you won’t issue out help on the same roads that citizens pay for? Use that small change to hire out Choppers to clear your roads.

“There’s a nearly due pregnant lady behind us travelling and the doors are locked. [Also] older people without medication. If journalists can travel in choppers to do a coverage of what’s going on, can’t you issue out Choppers to fetch people? But no, you’re busy with content. Come on, I pray we don’t wake up to find dead bodies inside the cars. It’s freezing cold between 0-1 degrees,” fumed Penny.

Arrive Alive calls for patience

But Arrive Arrive Alive assured motorists that they are doing everything in their power to help people.

They wrote: “Disaster management teams are working around the clock to reach crash scenes. [Also] to reach emergency incidents and stranded road users. Your patience and compliance are required to help emergency services teams work as quickly and effectively as possible.”