‘Pension frozen after wife implicated in husband’s murder’

The Free State High Court has granted the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) a preservation order to freeze the pension fund of a man whose murder was allegedly orchestrated by his wife.

NPA Free State spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the court order resulted in over R260, 000 in cash being preserved from the pension fund.

Pension payout of R300k

Senokoatsane said the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) paid out about R300, 000 to Halimmah Mnyobisi, 39. It was paid out following the death of her husband Fezile Mnyobisi, 35.

“A collaboration between the Hawks’ Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) and Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the NPA has resulted in over R260, 000 in cash being preserved,” said Senokoatsane.

He said the frozen money was in the bank account of Halimmah of Botshabelo. She is alleged to have orchestrated the death of her husband Mnyobisi.

Husband stabbed to death on way home

Senokoatsane said Mnyobisi was stabbed while walking home from a tavern in Botshabelo on September 15 2023.

“It was later revealed that Halimmah and two male accused had planned the murder. The GEPF paid out about R300, 000 to Halimmah following the death of her husband. Asset forfeiture investigators … worked tirelessly to secure the preservation order,” said Senokoatsane.

He said Halimmah and her accomplices are appearing before the Botshabelo Magistrate’s Court. They are charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

